GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center

Since its construction, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence has been the camping base for some of Ghana’s national teams.

Although the Black Stars have never really camped there, the facility usually serves as a pre-tournament base for the junior and women’s teams.

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The plan now is to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity. We want to raise the standard of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence so that it can host matches of all our national teams.”

Ghana suffered a group-stage elimination at the World Cup after being paired in a group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

Before the tournament, the Sports Ministry had estimated that $8 million will be spent on the Black Stars’ group stage campaign.