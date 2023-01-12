ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) plans to use the money it earned from the Qatar 2022 World Cup to refurbish the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.

GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center
GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center

This was disclosed by the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, who said the association made $9.5 million from the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Since its construction, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence has been the camping base for some of Ghana’s national teams.

Although the Black Stars have never really camped there, the facility usually serves as a pre-tournament base for the junior and women’s teams.

Henry Asante Twum
Henry Asante Twum Pulse Ghana

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The plan now is to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity. We want to raise the standard of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence so that it can host matches of all our national teams.”

Ghana suffered a group-stage elimination at the World Cup after being paired in a group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

Black Stars of Ghana
Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Before the tournament, the Sports Ministry had estimated that $8 million will be spent on the Black Stars’ group stage campaign.

However, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif confirmed after the World Cup that $5,171, 840 was spent on the team in Qatar, thereby saving almost $3 million on the initially estimated budget.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center

    GFA to use World Cup money to upgrade Ghanaman Soccer Center

  • CAN 2008: Kufuor drove to team’s hotel to dissuade me from leaving camp – Gyan

    CAN 2008: Kufuor drove to team’s hotel to dissuade me from leaving camp – Gyan

  • ‘Football made everyone forget about E-levy’ – GHALCA wants Govt support

    ‘Football made everyone forget about E-levy’ – GHALCA wants Govt support

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Ghana 'willing' to rename stadium after Pele - NSA boss

Ghana 'willing' to rename stadium after Pele - NSA boss

GFA says over 60 coaches have applied for Black Stars job

GFA says over 60 coaches have applied for Black Stars job