GFA’s trophies and medals are unacceptable – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

The GFA came under the spotlight some weeks ago over its medals, with some comparing the accolades to key holders.

“We as a club have not at all had any complaint or said anything but as a leadership, the FA has been there for years – over 60 years now, and there have been progress all along,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe told Joy Sports.

“They are there now and they see the best being done, and I don’t think there’s the need for anyone to put pressure on them to better their position and the positions of the club, because this sort of third-class cups is unacceptable now. Look at the sort of medals the boys had – it’s unacceptable.”

The politician cum football administrator added: “So I believe strongly their own leadership should look into it and know that the word is changing. Everybody is now well informed and television is everywhere in the world. People are watching, particularly what happens in Ghana here, as we are a football country and they should improve these things.

“They have the money there, so I don’t see what their problem is. These sort of third-class cups and batches that they gave to the boys, I think it’s time they put a stop to it and get us something up to world standards.”

Hearts ended their 12-year wait for a trophy in style, having won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup in the 2020/21 season.