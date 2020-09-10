The reports further indicate that Sarfo signed a one-year deal with the club after completing a mandatory medical on Wednesday.

He is set to revive his football career following his return from jail after he was found guilty of two counts of child rape in Sweden.

On 30 September 2017 Sarfo was requested to be arrested following accusations of one case of attempted rape, and two cases of statutory rape.

As a result of the arrest, Sarfo was suspended from playing for Malmö FF, a suspension that was lifted on 11 January 2018 awaiting the legal process to be completed.

On 31 January 2018, Sarfo once again was arrested by the Swedish police, suspected of five cases of statutory rape. On 8 June 2018, he was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison, along with a fine of 150,000 SEK and deportation after having served his jail sentence.

James Kwasi Appiah gave Kingsley Sarfo his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda three years ago but the allegations surrounding him curtailed his international career.