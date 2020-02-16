Alhassan, Elvis Kyei Baffour's brace and Abass Nuhu goal ensured Liberty picked up their first win at the Carl Reindorf Park after the Club Licensing gave them clearance to use the Park.

The visitors netted through Alfred Opoku and Yahaya Mohammed but a double each from Alhassan Mubarak and Elvis Kyei Baffour, as well as a goal from Abass Nuhu, won all three points for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat to 10th-placed Elmina Sharks who had Mustapha Alhaji and Bernard Boateng to thank for a comeback victory. The visitors scored the first goal through Prince Opoku Agyemang.

Full results on Sunday

Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold

Dwarfs 2-1 Karela

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem United

Liberty Professionals 5-2 Aduana Stars

Medeama 1-2 Elmina Sharks

WAFA 0-0 Dreams