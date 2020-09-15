One of the major problems facing the Ghanaian topflight is funding- clubs struggle to pay the salaries of players and most of the players receive less than GHC500 a month.

The National Democratic Congress as part of its manifesto has decided to set up a fund that will be dedicated for sports development.

Sammy Gyamfi who is the Communications Director of the party has gone further to disclose that part of the fund will be used to support the payment of salaries of players in the Ghana Premier League by ensuring that each player is paid an average salary of GHC 1,5000 a month.

“The NDC will establish a sports development fund. The government will furnish the account with enough money and also generate some from cooperate bodies”, he told Kumasi FM.

“Every club that plays in the premier league will be supported with funds to settle player salaries, an average money of GHC 1,500 will be paid to each player.

“Every club that qualifies to play in the CAF Inter-club competition will also be supported. The inter-colleges games will also be supported financially with this fund.

“However, clubs that transfer players abroad will give a percentage of the money they earn into the sports fund.”