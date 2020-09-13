Partey has been a consistent performer in the shirt of the Black Stars since making his debut in 2016.

He has bagged 10 goals for the Black Stars including a hat-trick against Congo in Brazzaville in 2017.

Another major announcement is the appointment of former Wa All Stars now Legon Cities goalkeeper Richard Ofori as the 2nd Vice Captain of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

In related development, Andre Ayew has been maintained as the skipper of the Black Stars.

The Swansea City forward who has been with the Black Stars since 2007 replaced Asamoah Gyan prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as the captain of the Black Stars.

The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments.