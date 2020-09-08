The University of Professional Studies in order to satisfy the sports infrastructural needs of students in the university has constructed an anstroturf.

The cost of the facility generated from the University’s internal generated fund is estimated at around GH¢4 million.

President Akufo-Addo who is a lover of sports, having played for the University of Ghana during his school days and also a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, Tottenham and Real Madrid graced the occasion to commission the project.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan was also present to support the President to commission the project.

To officially open the facility, Gyan was the first person to kick the ball and he did so by giving a pass to President Akufo-Addo who also showed his footballing skills by kicking the ball to the delight of the few people present to witness the occasion.

The field has a FIFA standard pitch, 5,000 seating capacity, floodlights, changing rooms and offices for the school’s sports directorate amongst others.