Ghana suffers defeat to Morocco in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana’s campaign began with a disappointing 6-3 loss to hosts Egypt in the opening match on Saturday. This second defeat leaves the Black Sharks at the bottom of Group A, struggling to find their form.

Morocco had earlier secured a narrow 4-3 win against Tanzania in their opening fixture, a closely contested match that eventually went in favour of the North Africans.

What’s next for the Black Sharks?

The Black Sharks will be hoping to bounce back and secure at least one win in the ongoing Beach Soccer AFCON after suffering two consecutive losses. They will take on Tanzania next.

