Ghana suffers defeat to Morocco in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco, who are aiming for their first-ever final appearance and title after securing bronze in 2021 and 2022, comfortably defeated Ghana to marking their second victory in the group.
The Black Sharks of Ghana have endured another setback after losing 5-2 to Morocco in Group A on Monday at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Hurghada, Egypt.
Ghana’s campaign began with a disappointing 6-3 loss to hosts Egypt in the opening match on Saturday. This second defeat leaves the Black Sharks at the bottom of Group A, struggling to find their form.
Morocco had earlier secured a narrow 4-3 win against Tanzania in their opening fixture, a closely contested match that eventually went in favour of the North Africans.
What’s next for the Black Sharks?
The Black Sharks will be hoping to bounce back and secure at least one win in the ongoing Beach Soccer AFCON after suffering two consecutive losses. They will take on Tanzania next.
Beach Soccer AFCON medal table
Since the tournament's inception in 2006 till date
- Senegal leads the medal table with 10 medals: seven golds, two silvers, and one bronze.
- Nigeria follows with two gold medals, four silvers, and one bronze.
- Cameroon has one gold and one bronze.
- Madagascar holds one silver.
- Côte d'Ivoire has four medals, consisting of two silvers and two bronzes.
- Egypt, the host nation, has won one silver and four bronzes.
- Mozambique has secured one silver medal.
- Morocco has collected four bronze medals so far.