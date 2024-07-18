RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana completes transfer to Atalanta

Evans Annang

Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has joined Europa League winner Atalanta Bergamo Calcio during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old returned to the Bergamo-based club for an undisclosed number of years from Cagliari.

The two clubs reached an agreement for the transfer of the promising midfielder on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

A new clutch in the midfield! #Sulemana is Nerazzurro, the club announced in a social media statement.

Sulemana was one of Cagliari's standout performers in his debut season after joining from Hellas Verona following their promotion to the Italian top flight. He featured in 21 games for the club in Serie A and scored two goals in the 2023/24 campaign under Claudio Ranieri.

His performances for Cagliari earned him a maiden call-up to the Black Stars team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June.

He made his debut for Ghana, coming off the bench in the 1-2 away win over Mali and was an unused substitute at the Baba Yara Stadium in the win over the Central African Republic.

Sulemana has been one of the finest youngsters in the Italian league since moving to Serie A in 2021, featuring for Hellas Verona and Cagliari.

The hardworking defensive midfielder helped both clubs survive another campaign in the league, scoring to secure Hellas Verona's survival during the 2022 playoff against Spezia. He was also a key player in Claudio Ranieri's side as they avoided relegation last season.

