Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah joins Maritzburg on loan from Orlando Pirates

Evans Annang

Ghanaian player Kwame Peprah has joined Maritzburg United on loan from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season.

The former King Faisal captain has struggled for game time with his last league appearance for Orlando Pirates in October 2022 against Kaizer Chiefs.

The 22-year-old has made five appearances this season and is yet to find the back of the net.

Peprah scored nine goals in 30 appearances in all competitions and also helped the side to reach the final of the CAF Confederations Cup last season when they lost to Morocco side RS Berkane.

Peprah has joined the PSL side in search of regular playing time following a difficult start to the current campaign.

