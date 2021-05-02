Ghanaians should be grateful I’m playing in the local league - Asamoah Gyan

Gyan was booed by a section of the Kotoko fans when he came on as a substitute.

In a post match interview, he reminded the fans on who is.

“There is only one Asamoah Gyan and they [fans] know it. They should even be grateful that I am playing in the Ghana Premier League,” Gyan, who has also been heavily criticised for putting on weight, said in response to the booing incident during the post-match press conference.

Pulse Ghana

He came on in the 75th minute, when Legon were desperately throwing everyone forward in search of an equaliser, and immediately drove a free-kick just over the bar with his first touch of the ball.