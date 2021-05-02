RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaians should be grateful I’m playing in the local league - Asamoah Gyan

Evans Annang

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan has described the booing incident that happened in their Premier League game against Asante Kotoko as shameful.

Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities
Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities Pulse Ghana

The former Black Stars captain said it’s a privilege for the fans for him to be playing in the Ghana Premier League after an illustrious career abroad.

Gyan was booed by a section of the Kotoko fans when he came on as a substitute.

In a post match interview, he reminded the fans on who is.

“There is only one Asamoah Gyan and they [fans] know it. They should even be grateful that I am playing in the Ghana Premier League,” Gyan, who has also been heavily criticised for putting on weight, said in response to the booing incident during the post-match press conference.

‘Injuries have been a problem but I want to play more matches’ – Asamoah Gyan
‘Injuries have been a problem but I want to play more matches’ – Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

He came on in the 75th minute, when Legon were desperately throwing everyone forward in search of an equaliser, and immediately drove a free-kick just over the bar with his first touch of the ball.

Legon Cities lost by a lone goal to the Porcupine Warriors.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

