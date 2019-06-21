On Thursday evening, the Ghana Football Association’s official Twitter handle posted photos of the various Black Stars players as they prepare to grace Egypt for the tournament.

However, the poor nature of the images and creatives immediately became the major talking point on social media.

The creative for the players had them wrapped in the Ghana flag, with Christian Atsu’s even turned upside down.

The backlash and trolls that followed led to the GFA account immediately deleting the said photos and creatives.

See how some Ghanaians reacted: