Gyan explained that there should have been an in-depth investigation into the video, but Ghanaians in a space of fewer than 48 hours run down Kwesi Nyantakyi to damage his hard-earned reputation as CAF 1st Vice President as well as a member of the FIFA Executive Committee.

The longest-serving president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was ousted from office after he was caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be a bribe in a documentary which captures several other match and football officials in a similar act.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer believes has hit out at Ghanaians for destroying a man sent by God to transform football.

"He [Kwasi Nyantakyi] was like an angel sent to help Ghana Football. Let's look at the peak he elevated our game to the world," Gyan told Joy FM

''The man was mishandled and treated unfairly by Ghanaians after the so called video exposé. We should have opened an in-depth investigation into the matter

"I have worked with him for several years and I know the kind of person, I am talking about today. He rose the highest level of world football to become Caf first-vice president and a Fifa Executive Council Member but we used less than 48 hours to bring him down.

"Our football hasn't been better since Kwasi Nyantakyi absence. It's very sad. Whether we like it or not, Ghana made the three appearances at the FIFA World Cup because of him."