According to a report by Citi Sports, the team is being rewarded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Ghana’s AFCON-winning amputee team rewarded with $2,000 each
Players of Ghana’s amputee national team have been rewarded with $2,000 each for winning the 2021 Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football.
The Black Challenge impressively beat Liberia 3-2 in the final to win the tournament, which was hosted by Tanzania earlier this month.
Ghana completely dominated the tournament and defeated Egypt, Nigeria, and Angola on their way to being crowned champions.
In the aftermath of the game, the captain of the team, Richard Opentil, said they did not have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana.
He, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to their rescue in order to facilitate their return home.
In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports began arrangements to get the team safely back to Ghana despite making it clear that the Ghana National Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania.
The amputee national team finally arrived home last Wednesday with their trophy – which is Ghana’s second in the history of the competition – and were welcomed by a delegation from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Sports Ministry.
The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, later hosted the team at the Ministry where he thanked them for their heroics.
He also announced the reward package for the players, while urging the Amputee Football Federation to resolve their differences.
