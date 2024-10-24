ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana’s John Antwi and Abdul Aziz Issah nominated for CAF Inter-club Player of the Year

Ghanaian duo John Antwi and Abdul Aziz Issah have been nominated for the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Inter-club Player of the Year.

Antwi and Issah were key members of the Dreams FC team that made it to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Their spectacular performances both in the local league and continental tournament have earned them a maiden nomination in the 2024 CAF Awards.

The Inter-club Player of the Year award is for the best player to have played in CAF inter-club competitions, that is the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Antwi returned to Dreams FC when the club qualified for their first CAF continental club competition after spells in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Antwi scored five goals and provided two assists before Egyptian giants Zamalek eliminated the Ghanaian club in the semi-finals.

The 32-year-old was instrumental and led the charge to what was an overachievement on the part of the Still Believe boys.

Issah was also instrumental in Dreams FC’s deep run into the competition and helped the club recover from their poor start in the league to finish in ninth position.

His impressive performances as a highly-rated youngster earned him a loan move to Barcelona’s B team.

However, he is eligible to for the award as he played in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Sadio Mane picking up his second African Player of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards
Sadio Mane picking up his second African Player of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards Getty Images

The 2024 African Player of the Year Awards will take place on December 16, 2024, in the picturesque city of Marrakech, Morocco, according to an official confirmation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Morocco will host the renowned event for the third time in a row.

The CAFAwardsAwards24 will be hosted in the tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December 2024," CAF announced in a statement.

Although the precise time of the event has not yet been announced, CAF promised supporters that further information will be available shortly.

