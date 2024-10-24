Ghana’s John Antwi and Abdul Aziz Issah nominated for CAF Inter-club Player of the Year

Their spectacular performances both in the local league and continental tournament have earned them a maiden nomination in the 2024 CAF Awards.

The Inter-club Player of the Year award is for the best player to have played in CAF inter-club competitions, that is the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Antwi returned to Dreams FC when the club qualified for their first CAF continental club competition after spells in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Antwi scored five goals and provided two assists before Egyptian giants Zamalek eliminated the Ghanaian club in the semi-finals.

The 32-year-old was instrumental and led the charge to what was an overachievement on the part of the Still Believe boys.

Issah was also instrumental in Dreams FC’s deep run into the competition and helped the club recover from their poor start in the league to finish in ninth position.

His impressive performances as a highly-rated youngster earned him a loan move to Barcelona’s B team.

However, he is eligible to for the award as he played in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Details of 2024 CAF Awards

The 2024 African Player of the Year Awards will take place on December 16, 2024, in the picturesque city of Marrakech, Morocco, according to an official confirmation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Morocco will host the renowned event for the third time in a row.

The CAFAwardsAwards24 will be hosted in the tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December 2024," CAF announced in a statement.