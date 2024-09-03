Abdul Aziz Issah: Barcelona sign Ghanaian teenager from Dreams FC

The 18-year-old was a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

He emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches.

He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.

Issah’s impressive performances saw him linked with several clubs in Ghana and across the continent but he has now been signed by Barcelona and is expected to join the club’s B team to continue with his development.

Abdul Aziz Issah joined David Oduro at Barcelona

“Dreams FC announces the transfer of Abdul Aziz Issah to Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old finalized his move on transfer deadline day,” the Ghanaian club wrote.

“Issah who is adjudged by CAF as one of the best youngsters on the continent emerged top scorer in last season’s Confederation Cup. He scored four goals and provided two assists in 10 games to help Dreams reach a historic semi-final berth in the African club competition, only missing out to eventual winners and Egyptian giants Zamalek.

“The sensational winger made 17 goal contributions (7 goals and 10 assists) in the Ghana Premier League last season. He also scored four goals in five games in the FA Cup competition. On the national front, Issah was a key player for the Ghana U20 team that won gold in the Africa Games.”