All 10 RFA Chairmen endorse Kurt Okraku’s re-election bid

The endorsement came from the RFA chairmen in the Ashanti, Western, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Brong Ahafo, and Eastern regions.
All 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen have backed Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for a second term in office.
Okraku was elected as the head of Ghana’s FA in 2019 after beating off competition from five other candidates.
However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October and he is bidding to be re-elected into office.
Earlier this week, the RFA chairmen gathered the GFA secretariat to pick a nomination form on behalf of Okraku to demonstrate their support.
Nominations for the GFA presidency, Executive Council and RFA Chairman aspirants were opened on Monday, August 7, 2023.
The nomination period will officially be closed on Friday, August 11, 2023, when the date of the elections will also be announced.
Meanwhile, the Ghana FA reportedly wants its statutes reviewed to allow for the president to stay in office for three terms and also have two vice presidents.
According to a report by Joy Sports, the Statutes Review Committee of the GFA has tabled the aforementioned proposals before the Executive Council (ExCo).
The GFA presidency is currently capped at two terms of four years each, as per the statutes developed by the Dr. Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee in 2019.
The current statutes also allow the vice president to serve for no more than three terms, while members of the Executive Council also have a three-term limit.
