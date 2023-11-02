Armed robbers attack Legon Cities on Kumasi-Bibiani highway, valuables stolen

A statement from the club said the team has since returned to the capital and will report the matter to the Ghana Police.

“On our way back to Accra after honouring the Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex, our team was attacked by armed robbers at Toase,” the statement read.

“Players and officials were robbed of phones, laptops and monies. The entire team is safely back in Accra. The club would make a representation to the police this morning to address the issue.”

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) have also commiserated with Legon Cities following the attack.

“Commiserations to @LegonCitiesFC who were attacked by armed robbers last night on their way back from Samreboi after a Ghana Premier League game against Samartex.

“Our thoughts are with you during this tough time, and we hope for a swift recovery from this unfortunate incident,” the welfare body wrote on Twitter.

