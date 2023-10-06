Asamoah Gyan comforts manager Anim Addo after losing GFA Executive Council elections

However, his re-election bid did not go according to plan, as he could only garner 13 out of the 48 votes cast in that category.

Gideon Fosu (29 votes), Mark Addo (32 votes) and Eugene Nobel Noel (28) were, however, successfully elected to the Executive Council as Division One League representatives.

Reacting to this, Anim Addo took to X (Twitter) to express his gratitude to God despite losing the election.

“The Lord has Spoken Thank you Jesus, I am still grateful. Yes this was another victory for me in your eyes. Thank you Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

Gyan commented on Anim Addo’s social media post and consoled his manager by stating: “That’s the spirit.”

Also, former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has been voted as one of the Executive Council members for the next four years.

Appiah, who contested on the ticket of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, polled 10 votes to secure his election.

The 63-year-old is, therefore, set to combine his role as GFA Executive Council member with being the head coach of the Sudan national team and also serving as technical director for Kotoko.

He joins Randy Abbey, Fred Acheampong and Nana Oduro Sarfo as the Executive Council members representing Ghana Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has secured a second term in office as president of the Ghana FA following a successful re-election after running unopposed.