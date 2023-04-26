ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan: I’m ready to help relegated Liberty Professionals in any capacity

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has declared his readiness to extend a helping hand to his boyhood club Liberty Professionals following their relegation last season.

The Dansoman-based club dropped to Ghana’s Division Two League after an underwhelming campaign in the Ghana Premier League last year.

Liberty continue to struggle in the second tier, where they currently sit in ninth place in Zone Three of the league and far away from promotion.

The club is also said to be facing financing constraints despite a history of producing some of Ghana’s best players in recent years.

Asamoah Gyan with Liberty Professionals' class of 2017
Gyan, who started his professional football career at Liberty before moving to Europe, said he is ready to help the club in any capacity.

"Liberty Professionals have produced some great players for the national team,” the veteran striker is quoted as saying by Footballghana.

“The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, and myself among other players but at the moment they play in the Division One League."

"For me, it is a club I still cherish because they gave me the platform. I am ready to assist in any capacity when I am called and I am sure other former players will be willing to assist.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently revealed that his decision to return to the Ghana Premier League was inspired by a desire to make an impact.

Asamoah Gyan

The 37-year-old said he was aware that many local players were looking up to him before signing for Legon Cities.

After more than a decade and a half away from the Ghana Premier League, Gyan returned to join Legon Cities in a big-money move three years ago.

He spent a year with the Accra-based side, although he barely played as his stint was blighted by niggling injuries.

Speaking to Premier League Productions on what motivated him to return to his home country, Gyan said he wanted to make an impact.

“After my stay in India ended, Legon Cities contacted me and I accepted the offers because I wanted to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League because most of the players in the league look up to me,” he said.

