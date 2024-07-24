GFA fines RTU GHc100,000, bans team officials over player impersonation scandal

RTU came under the spotlight following their outstanding Ghana Premier League clash against Dreams FC on June 12, 2024, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Dreams FC romped to an emphatic 8-1 victory, with forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah scoring five of their goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the result raised suspicion, it also came to light later that the RTU players boycotted the game over months of unpaid salaries, with the club fielding unregistered players for the game.

GFA sanctions RTU

Having investigated the matter, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA has now fined RTU and also banned some of the club’s officials.

“The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a fine of GHc100,000 on Real Tamale United FC (RTU FC) for behaving in a way that brings the game into disrepute contrary to Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that during the Matchday 28 game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Real Tamale United FC did intentionally deceive the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The statement added: “Officials of RTU FC who led the team to the said match have each been handed a one-year ban from all football-related activities with immediate effect.

“The Real Tamale United FC officials banned are Iddi Manzah Alhassan, Abdul-Samed Iddrisu, Abdul-Gafaru Salifu, Tanko Jentumah and Sylvester Yaw Apanka.”