Mass player impersonation mars Dreams FC’s 8-1 win over RTU

The FA Cup holders romped to an emphatic 8-1 victory, with forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah scoring five of their goals.

While the result raised suspicion, it has now come to light that the RTU players boycotted the game over months of unpaid salaries, with the club fielding unregistered players for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

RTU’s captain Baba Kushigu later revealed in an interview with Angel Sports that none of his teammates travelled for the game against Dreams FC, confirming the allegations of impersonation.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged RTU over the scandalous incident, while an official investigation is currently ongoing.

“Real Tamale United have been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their Ghana Premier League game against Dreams FC,” a statement from the GFA said.

“It is alleged that the Club intentionally deceived the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of their club, which constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added: "The GFA Prosecution is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged impersonation by RTU players. Once the investigation is complete and the true identities of the players are confirmed, appropriate charges will be brought against any individuals found culpable."