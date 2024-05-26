ADVERTISEMENT
GFA accepts Laryea Kingston's resignation albeit with some allegations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially accepted the resignation of Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Ghana-Football-Association

Kingston's departure comes in the wake of the team's failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following a disappointing defeat to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU B Championship.

In a statement released by the GFA, the association acknowledged Kingston's contributions to the team but his tenure was marred by certain allegations. Despite the team's early promise, their recent performance raised questions about the coaching strategies and decisions made under Kingston's leadership.

The Association (GFA) leveled that Laryea Kingston announced his resignation to the Black Starlets players "using inappropriate language."

Additionally, Kingston missed the management meeting after he left the team bus while it was en route to the team and has since not returned.

Kingston reflected on his career and contributions during the press meeting, "I know Ghanaians know me as a player and are familiar with the sacrifices I made for the country during my playing days. I gave my all as a player, but in the end, I wasn't happy. I put more focus on my coaching career and educated myself to make sure I came back to change the narrative around Ghanaian football."

"Within these past seven months as Head Coach, I've given my all. I decided when we came back from Russia that I would resign after the WAFU competition. The explanation will come later." he added

