GFA accepts Laryea Kingston's resignation albeit with some allegations

In a statement released by the GFA, the association acknowledged Kingston's contributions to the team but his tenure was marred by certain allegations. Despite the team's early promise, their recent performance raised questions about the coaching strategies and decisions made under Kingston's leadership.

The Association (GFA) leveled that Laryea Kingston announced his resignation to the Black Starlets players "using inappropriate language."

Additionally, Kingston missed the management meeting after he left the team bus while it was en route to the team and has since not returned.

Kingston reflected on his career and contributions during the press meeting, "I know Ghanaians know me as a player and are familiar with the sacrifices I made for the country during my playing days. I gave my all as a player, but in the end, I wasn't happy. I put more focus on my coaching career and educated myself to make sure I came back to change the narrative around Ghanaian football."