ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

‘Hearts players are well-paid, some are buying houses and cars’ – Odotei Sowah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei says the club pays its players well, which enables them to afford the luxuries of life.

‘Hearts players are well-paid, some are buying houses and cars’ – Odotei Sowah
‘Hearts players are well-paid, some are buying houses and cars’ – Odotei Sowah

According to him, some of the players in the team are buying cars and building houses from their salaries and bonuses.

Recommended articles

Hearts are currently enduring one of their worst starts to a season, having won just two out of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

The Phobians have also been knocked out of the FA Cup following a disappointing defeat to lower-tier side Nania FC on penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club is also currently without a substantive head coach, with Martin Koopman shown the exit door in mid-November.

Player welfare at the club has made the headlines in recent times but Sowah Odotei said Hearts compensates its players well.

Vincent Sowah Odotei
Vincent Sowah Odotei Pulse Ghana

"We had players who hadn't travelled outside of Ghana before and now they are building houses and buying cars," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"Our players are well-paid and we prioritize their welfare. I recall a video which was circulating just before the season started with Hearts of Oak players arriving at the hostel with their cars."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearts currently occupy eighth position in the Ghana Premier League as they prepare to face archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians have, however, temporarily adopted the Baba Yara Satdium as their home ground after the National Sports Authority rented out the Accra Sports Stadium for concerts throughout December.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Taylor criticises Medeama for taking pictures with Al Ahly players after losing

Charles Taylor criticises Medeama for taking pictures with Al Ahly players after losing

Ghana Premier League loses headline sponsor

Ghana Premier League loses headline sponsorship