‘We’ll boycott DC United game in USA if the rest of our players don’t get visas’ - Asante Kotoko

This, the club said, might force them not to honour the game on the set date.

“While we remain hopeful that all matters will be resolved promptly, it is important to note that our continued participation depends on the successful fulfillment of the organizers’ assurances, and a total boycott from the match, should we be unsuccessful in securing visas for the rest of the contingent,” a club statement said today.

The club also disclosed that organisers of the game have assured them of obtaining visas for the rest of the team before the set date for the match.

“The event organisers have provided strong assurances that they are working diligently to resolve the visa issues for the remaining members of our team. According to their commitments, the outstanding visas will be secured by Thursday night, October 10, 2024, ahead of the scheduled match on Saturday,” the statement added.

11 to depart Ghana today

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, seven players and four technical team members who secured visas will depart from the country today to begin preparations.

Among these are seven players – former Great Olympics midfielders, Emmanuel Antwi, Mohammed Camara, Abdulhamid Esmat, Justice Blay, Samba O’Neil, Elvis Kyei Baffour, and Abdulrahman Yoouef Yagoub.

The contingent is led by head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, and accompanied by assistant coach David Ocloo, goalkeeper’s coach Najahu Issah, and team manager Henry Ohene Brenya.

The rest are expected to join the team by Friday, October 11, 2024.