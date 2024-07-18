Video: Watch how Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak to win the maiden Democracy Cup

In a game played at Accra Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum named an exciting starting eleven that included some newly signed players.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Wednesday night to clinch the inaugural Democracy Cup trophy.
Following a good start to the game, Asante Kotoko threatened on multiple occasions and had the chance to score in the 30th minute after being awarded a penalty.
Experienced midfielder Justice Blay stepped up and converted from 12 yards to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead. That goal separated the two teams at halftime, but Hearts of Oak managed to draw parity just five minutes into the second half.
New signing Asamoah Boateng Afriyie found the back of the Asante Kotoko net with a header in controversial circumstances, which left goalkeeper Frederick Asare in need of medical attention.
In the fierce contest that ensued after that goal, Asante Kotoko came up tops with a fantastic goal from Peter Amidu, winning the game for Asante Kotoko and crowning them champions of the inaugural Democracy Cup.