Video: Watch how Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak to win the maiden Democracy Cup

Following a good start to the game, Asante Kotoko threatened on multiple occasions and had the chance to score in the 30th minute after being awarded a penalty.

Experienced midfielder Justice Blay stepped up and converted from 12 yards to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead. That goal separated the two teams at halftime, but Hearts of Oak managed to draw parity just five minutes into the second half.

New signing Asamoah Boateng Afriyie found the back of the Asante Kotoko net with a header in controversial circumstances, which left goalkeeper Frederick Asare in need of medical attention.