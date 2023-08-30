No Ghanaian club in African Super League as CAF announces 8 teams for competition

A statement from CAF said the inaugural edition will start with eight clubs; namely, Egypt’s Al Ahly, Tunisia’s Espérance and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club.

The others are Nigeria’s Enyimba, the DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Angola’s Atlético Petróleos de Luanda and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania.

“The AFL is a partnership between CAF and FIFA. The Inaugural edition of the AFL will feature 8 of Africa’s most famous and successful teams from the 3 African Regional Blocks which are: the North Region, the Central-West Region and the South-East Region,” CAF said in a statement.

“The draw for the Inaugural AFL competition will be held in Cairo, Egypt, on 2 September 2023, at 19H00, Cairo Time and will be streamed live on the AFL website and televised by CAF’s broadcast partners.

“The fixtures of the Inaugural AFL competition are structured on a home and away basis. The competition starts with knock-out quarter-finals and will be followed by the semi-finals and the final; all of which are played over two legs.”