Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally

However, he controversially parted ways with the club before the start of last season following reported disagreements with the management.

Last week, Ogum’s return to Kotoko was confirmed and he was officially unveiled by the club today, Monday, August 7, 2023.

Speaking at his unveiling, the former WAFA coach revealed his plans to make the club competitive once again within and outside Ghana.

"I'm overly excited and overwhelmed about this opportunity and nothing else comes close, probably the day I got married, but I have to say that I am excited to be here again,” Ogum said.

"My first year is to put together a very formidable team that can compete both domestically and internationally. However, you can’t be at Kotoko and not think of bringing success.”