Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has said he aims to make the club competitive both domestically and internationally.

The 45-year-old was the man in charge of the Porcupine Warriors when they last won the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

However, he controversially parted ways with the club before the start of last season following reported disagreements with the management.

Last week, Ogum’s return to Kotoko was confirmed and he was officially unveiled by the club today, Monday, August 7, 2023.

Speaking at his unveiling, the former WAFA coach revealed his plans to make the club competitive once again within and outside Ghana.

"I'm overly excited and overwhelmed about this opportunity and nothing else comes close, probably the day I got married, but I have to say that I am excited to be here again,” Ogum said.

"My first year is to put together a very formidable team that can compete both domestically and internationally. However, you can’t be at Kotoko and not think of bringing success.”

The Porcupine Warriors endured a disappointing campaign last season that saw them finish in fourth place.

