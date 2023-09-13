William Essu: Ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper begs to be paid monies owed him

The goalkeeper is said to be owed by both club and country after playing in Ghana’s U23 AFCON victory over Algeria in March.

In a touching letter addressed to Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko, Essu poured his heart out, saying he’s been left ill and in the house without any money to go to the hospital.

Essu’s predicament comes just after Legon Cities announced the death of their first-choice goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.

The 26-year-old passed on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after battling a short illness, a statement from the club said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey,” the club wrote on Twitter (X).

“Sackey has been with us the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons.

“His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Our hearts & thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time. The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester & would communicate our next course of action in the coming days. RIP Sackey.”