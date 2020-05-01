According to him, the Nigerian pastor supported the team from day one and prayed with them before every game.

Awako was part of the Black Satellites side that conquered the world during the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana became the first African side to win the U20 World Cup after defeating Brazil on penalties in the final.

Gladson Awako is currently the captain of Great Olympics

Speaking in an Instagram live chat with YAC Media, Awako said TB Joshua predicted the outcome of that final, including the early red card shown to Daniel Addo.

“During the U-20 World Cup in Egypt 2009, we normally gathered around the centre to pray. The coach usually made us speak to a man on phone,” the Great Olympics captain said.

“He will put the phone on loud speaker so we could all hear and then pray and do what he says."

The midfielder added: “Most of the things he said came to pass especially the final. He predicted that we will get an early red card and also told us how we will arrange the penalty takers.

“All that came to pass. Honestly I didn’t know who it was until we won the cup and they told us the man was TB Joshua.”