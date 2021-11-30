Watch: Goalkeeper exchanges blows with referee during Women’s Super Cup game in Ghana

The incident happened when Prisons Ladies scored a controversial second goal against Abalansa’s side in the second half.

Pulse Ghana

The goalkeeper seemed unimpressed with the decision of the referee to allow the game to continue and rushed to towards her to register her displeasure.

Things got heated after the confrontation and the pair later started to exchange blows on the Madina Astroturf.

But for the timely intervention of the players of both sides and the other match officials, matters could’ve escalated further.

Meanwhile, Prisons Ladies went on to record a 2-0 victory to progress to the semi-finals of the ongoing Super Cup.

Abalansa’s unacceptable behvaiour, though, is expected to be punished by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The young goalkeeper is currently a member of Ghana’s U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses.