The Porcupines Warriors endured a frustrating outing against their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

Goals from Kwame Poku and Prince Okraku ensured that both teams cancelled each other out in what was a tight encounter.

Eleven Wonders started the game as the better side and created three clear-cut chances in the opening half hour.

The Techiman-based side, however, could not find a breakthrough due to a combination of wasteful finishing and fantastic goalkeeping from Kotoko’s Felix Annan.

Despite enduring a poor first half, Kotoko returned for the second half a different proposition and scored the opening goal through Kwame Poku.

The in-form striker capitalized on an error from the Eleven Wonders defence to open his account for the season.

Kotoko’s lead was, however, short-lived as Prince Okraku drew Eleven Wonders level with a well-drilled shot into the left bottom corner.