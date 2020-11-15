The Togo international said he is currently undecided but may retire at a Ghana Premier League side.

Adebayor said this during the official media briefing of Kotoko’s partnership deal with Hisense on Saturday.

Emmanuel Adebayor

“In life when I was young I never thought I will play for Real Madrid in my whole entire life. I never thought I would even be once on the TV in my life but at the end of the day, I have been there,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Playing for Kotoko is a team and I already have one friend there now. I have family, I know the CEO so I will never say never.

“I may decide to retire in Ghana or I may decide to be part of the board.”

Adebayor has had a fulfilled football career which has seen him play for the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier this year, he was on the books of Paraguayan side Olimpia before mutually terminating his contract in July.

Currently a free agent, the 36-year-old believes he is not yet done in football and could play for Kotoko before hanging his boots.