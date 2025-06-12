Police fire rubber bullets as 3,000 Flamengo fans plunge airport send-off into chaos

Law enforcement officers deployed stun grenades and rubber bullets to control Flamengo supporters at Rio de Janeiro's Galeão Airport, where approximately 3,000 fans gathered to see off their team ahead of the Club World Cup competition.

The Brazilian club's departure for the expanded 32-team tournament became contentious due to midfielder Gerson's anticipated transfer to Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, creating significant division among the fanbase.

Flamengo represents one of four Brazilian teams participating in the competition alongside Fluminense, Botafogo, and Palmeiras and has been drawn in a group featuring Chelsea, ES Tunis, and Mexico's Leon.

The airport send-off for the 31-man squad quickly escalated when supporters arrived with protest materials, including counterfeit R$3 bills bearing Gerson's image and labelling him with derogatory terms such as "mercenary", "Judas", and "traitor".

Allegedly chanting 'Gerson, go f*** yourself, Flamengo doesn't need you,' the red-black supporters demonstrated their displeasure with the player's potential departure through various forms of protest.

Social media footage captured fans directing obscene gestures toward the team bus while engaging in organised chanting.

Reports indicate that some supporters managed to board the vehicle, significantly escalating tensions at the scene.

Military Police responded to the deteriorating situation by deploying stun grenades in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Upon reaching the airport, additional incidents occurred when fans gained access to the bus roof, prompting law enforcement to utilise pepper spray and rubber bullets for crowd control.

Authorities had implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan for the event, establishing roadblocks near the airport facility, potentially anticipating unrest related to the Gerson controversy.

The 28-year-old midfielder is currently in his second tenure with Flamengo, having previously departed for Marseille in 2021 before returning in January 2023.

His career trajectory includes an initial period with cross-town rivals Fluminense in 2016, followed by European stints with Roma and Fiorentina.

Since rejoining Flamengo, Gerson has established himself as a crucial squad member, accumulating 141 appearances despite recording only 11 goals during this period.

The Rio-based club will travel to Atlantic City for their tournament preparation, with their initial training session scheduled for Thursday.

Stockton University will serve as their base for the opening two fixtures against ES Tunis on Tuesday and Chelsea the following Friday.

The team will subsequently relocate to Florida for their final group stage encounter against Leon, scheduled for the following Wednesday.

This year's Club World Cup has undergone significant expansion to include 32 teams and will be hosted across multiple venues throughout the United States. T