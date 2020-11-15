The Black Stars will face the Northeast African country in Khartoum in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Dauda has been called to replace first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has been suspended for the game.

Fatau Dauda

Ofori picked up a second card in the qualifiers during Ghana’s 2-0 win against Sudan in Cape Coast last week, culminating in a suspension.

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said, Fatau will join the Black Stars squad that will travel to Sudan on Sunday.

“Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up to replace Richard Ofori for the trip to Sudan,” it said.

“The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper picked up his second yellow card in the qualifiers on Thursday against Sudan at the cape Coast stadium ruling him out of the 2nd leg in Khartoum.

“Fatau thus gets the nod to travel with the team for the reverse fixture scheduled for Omdurman, Khartoum on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The Black Stars departed Accra on Sunday afternoon for the Sudan.”

Meanwhile, Ghana currently sits top of Group C of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with nine points from three games.