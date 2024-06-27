‘Football is business’ - Gyan speaks on Kudus’ potential move to Saudi Arabia

Kudus is currently one of the most coveted players in Europe following his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Recent reports suggest Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have registered interest in signing the Ghana international and are offering him a mouthwatering salary.

ESPN reports that the Saudi outfit is looking to make Kudus their latest marquee signing, having already acquired the services of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante last year.

Should Kudus decide to move to Asia, he would be following in the footsteps of Gyan, who swapped Sunderland for UAE side Al Ain in 2011 at the age of 25.

While Gyan believes Kudus still has the potential to become a bigger star in Europe, he is also in support of players securing their future when the opportunity comes.

“If it [reports] is true, it would be a very tough decision, I cannot decide for him, it depends on his people. He is young but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion, football is business,” the former Ghana captain told Asaase Radio.

“In Ghana here, they only mention my name when the Black Stars are playing. Many players have died after retirement. It did not even become news; we did not hear of it. The people who would want to see you play in the EPL are thinking of their personal interest.”