‘Didn’t Oppong Weah become president?’ – Gyan’s foray into politics justified

He noted that if Oppong Weah could become president, then Gyan was also within his rights to take up a role in politics.

“Was Oppong Weah better than Asamoah Gyan? Didn’t he become a president? If Oppong Weah, a footballer, could become president then what’s wrong with Asamoah Gyan’s position?” Miracles Aboagye told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Are we saying a footballer cannot draft a plan? A footballer became a president so why is it a jump too high for another footballer to chair an ordinary committee?

“We like to box people and label them but what we don’t know how to do is spotting and harnessing talents. Let’s watch out for Asamoah Gyan. You’ll be amazed by the sort of delivery that young man will come up with.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has said that he believes he has enough experience to contribute to the growth of sports in Ghana.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gyan hinted that his career highs and lows prepared him for this moment, suggesting that one cannot create change by sitting on the fringes.

“When I look back at my career, my highs, my low, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute in sports. I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change?” he wrote.

“How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field. How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead.”

Gyan added: “I believe that with a collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost.

“All I know and I will ever know, all I love, and will ever love is SPORTS. Let's join hands and sharpen the path and the future of SPORTS. “