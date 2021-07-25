Hasaacas Ladies beaten in Nigeria in African Women’s Champions League debut

The Nigerians were clinical enough and saw their only ball on target into the net through Abiodun Deborah in the 17 minutes.

Hasaacas Ladies despite conceding took control of the game in the first half with threats from Milot Pokuaa and Doreen Copson, but 1-0 was what ended the first half.

Rivers Angles scored an early goal in the second half through Evenagu Maryann who went round Grace Banwah to slot in.

Milot Pokuaa was unlikely not to score in the 70th minute to find her well-struck shot hitting the woodwork. 2-0 the game ended.