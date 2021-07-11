RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CHAMPIONS! Hearts of Oak win Ghana Premier League after 12-year wait

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The stalemate was enough to hand Samuel Boadu’s side their first league title in 12 years.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored for Hearts in the first half while Brite Andoh grabbed the equaliser for Liberty in the second half.

The Phobians went into the game knowing that a win would see them crowned champions due to their three-point lead over rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts, therefore, began the game on the ascendency and had their first big chance in the 7th minute when Raddy Ovouka’s cross found Barnieh, but the striker failed to connect.

Liberty responded with a chance of their own five minutes later, but Amadu Adamu couldn’t find the target with his shot.

Both sides were wasteful and the first half looked like it was headed for a draw when Barnieh headed home from Salifu Ibrahim cross.

Liberty, however, restored parity late in the second half when Brite Andoh took advantage of a defensive mix up to score.

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s 2-1 loss to Bechem United means Hearts have been crowned champions for the first time in 12 years.

Emmanuel Ayamga

