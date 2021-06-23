Hearts of Oak ready to face any team in the world – Samuel Boadu

The Accra-based giants currently sit at the top of the Ghana Premier League table, having won eight of their last nine matches.

Over the weekend, Division Two side Windy Professionals became Hearts’ latest victims following a 4-1 thumping in the FA Cup.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking after the game, Boadu touted the form of his team, insisting they are ready to take on any side in the world.

“Hearts of Oak’s team at the moment is ready for any club around the world,” the 35-year-old coach said.

The Phobians are locked in a massive title race with rivals Asante Kotoko, with both teams boasting 53 points on the league log.

However, Hearts currently sit at the top of the table due to a superior goal difference over the Porcupine Warriors.

On Sunday, both teams will go head-to-head at the Accra Sports Stadium, in a game that is likely to decide who is crowned champion.