Hearts of Oak will conquer Africa if they keep current players for two years – Prince Tagoe

Hearts are also the only Ghanaian side to have won every major trophy on the continent, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations.

However, the club has been largely uncompetitive in recent years and are currently undergoing a rebuilding process.

Pulse Ghana

The Accra giants haven’t won any major piece of silverware in over a decade, with their last league title triumph dating back to 2009.

Under manager Samuel Boadu, though, Hearts are back challenging at the top and are on the verge of winning the league.

The Phobians currently sit at the top of the Ghana Premier League table and are just a win away from being crowned champions.

Tagoe, who played for the club in the 2005 season and emerged top scorer, believes Hearts can conquer Africa again if the club keeps the current team for at least two years.

“If Hearts of Oak wants to conquer Africa once again, they should keep their current players for the next one or two seasons,” he told Angel TV.