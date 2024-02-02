Here are all the countries Herve Renard has coached in Africa and how he fared

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council said the French coach has always been a target of the GFA but his contractual demands make the move almost impossible.

His stints across various African nations have been marked by remarkable achievements and memorable moments.

Here's an overview of his performances in all the African countries he has coached:

Zambia (2008-2010; 2011-2013)

First Stint: Renard's initial tenure with Zambia saw the team making significant progress, although they did not clinch major titles. His work laid the foundation for future successes.

Second Stint: Renard returned to Zambia and led them to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2012.

This triumph was particularly remarkable as Zambia defeated the Ivory Coast in the final, against all odds, in a dramatic penalty shootout. Renard's tactical acumen and motivational skills were widely praised during this period.

Angola (2010)

Renard had a brief spell with Angola but left a few months into his contract. His time with the Angolan national team was not particularly notable in terms of achievements or progress in competitions.

Ivory Coast (2014-2015)

Renard took over the Ivory Coast national team and led them to win the 2015 AFCON. This victory was significant, marking the country's second AFCON title and their first since 1992. Under Renard's guidance, the Ivory Coast team, filled with star players, finally lived up to their potential, winning the tournament with a solid defensive setup and effective counter-attacks.

Morocco (2016-2019)

As head coach of Morocco, Renard successfully revitalized the national team. He led Morocco to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Under his tenure, Morocco also reached the 2017 AFCON quarter-finals and consistently performed well in international matches, showcasing a well-organized team that was tough to break down.

Throughout his career in Africa, Hervé Renard became known for his charismatic leadership, distinctive white shirt on the sidelines, and ability to galvanize teams to overachieve.

His stints in Zambia and Ivory Coast, in particular, highlighted his expertise in African football, making him one of the few coaches to win the AFCON with two different countries.