The Porcupine Warriors have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, having signed new players like Emmanuel Keyeke, Mubarik, Razak Abalora, among others and this time they have brought on board a player Brazil to shake the system.

Fabio Gama has signed a two-year deal with the Kumasi giants.

Gama is expected to strengthen the midfield of Asante Kotoko as they head into the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to win their first league title since the 2013/2014 season.