Kwame Opoku bagged a brace to inspire Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Fabio Gama who had some few minutes in Kotoko’s 1-1 draw against Medeama was unleashed this time on Liberty Professionals.

His take-ons, dribbles, ball control and accurate passing abilities caught the attention of spectators and people who followed the game closely on all channels.

The highlight of Fabio Gama's performance on the afternoon was a defence-splitting pass to Kwame Opoku, who did so well to outwit his markers to slot it home for Kotoko’s second goal.

Gama’s display came on the back of doubts surrounding Brazilian players who emerged in the Ghana Premier League with much hype surrounding their arrival, yet failed to make any impact on the domestic league.

The Brazilian midfielder has been trending on social media since his stellar performance against Liberty Professionals.

On social media, the applause is loudest for ‘Kumerica Coutinho' and below are a few tweets.