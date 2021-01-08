The first half of the game failed to record any goal.

But just two minutes after the break, Legon Cities broke the deadlock from the spot-kick through Joseph Adjei in the 47th minute.

This was the first time Legon Cities took a lead in the Ghana Premier League.

In their previous games, they always concede first, before they level or end up losing.

The win is a big boost to Legon Cities who were busy in the transfer market, purchasing high profile players including Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

However, it has not yet translated into good results- they have lost four, drawn 3 and won 1.

Meanwhile, the former Sunderland marksman is still nursing an injury, so he had no part to play in the game.

This is Legon Cities longest wait for their first league win (8 league games), since making their debut in the 2007-2008 season.

Head to head (before the game)

Summary

Total- 6

Legon Cities wins- 1

WAFA- 3

Draws- 2

At the home of Legon Cities

Total- 3

Legon Cities wins- 1

WAFA- 1

Draws- 1

N/B: Head to head doesn’t include the 2018 and 2019-2020 GPL results because these seasons were truncated

Details

Unofficial

2020

06/03/20

Legon Cities 4-1 West African Football Academy

2018

06/05/18

West African Football Academy 1-1 Legon Cities

Official

2017

Matchday 3

26/03/17

Matchday 3

Legon Cities 1-4 West African Football Academy

Matchday 28

08/10/17

West African Football Academy 3-0 Legon Cities

2016

Matchday 12

18/05/16

Legon Cities 1-1 West African Football Academy

Matchday 19

17/07/16

West African Football Academy 2-1 Legon Cities

2015

Matchday 15

29/04/15

West African Football Academy 0-0 Legon Cities

Matchday 16

07/06/15

Legon Cities 2-0 West African Football Academy