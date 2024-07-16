I became a womaniser because of my football talent – Rev. Osei Kofi

The 1963 and 1965 AFCON winner stated that during their football days, they were treated like amateurs, giving them the freedom to do as they pleased.
Black Stars legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, has revealed that his football talent led him to womanising before he became a Christian and pastor.
“The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. I am a Christian, and through football, I became a pastor. So, it is the fear of God that is in me, because there were many things I was doing while playing football, but I have stopped. It’s not just Christianity, but it’s the reason I am still strong at age 84,” the Asante Kotoko legend told Joy News.
“In those days, we were not professionals but amateurs, so, as for women, I had many at that time. It was my talent that got me the women. If I didn’t go out, they would come. I am telling you the truth,” he added.
After an encounter with Christ, he changed his lifestyle and now focuses on his pastoral work. The legendary footballer now has twelve children and a loving family.
Rev Osei Kofi was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunis, leading to Ghana winning the tournament for a second time.
He was joint top goalscorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and was the third-highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations. Osei Kofi was called the 'wizard dribbler' because of his ball-dribbling skills.