I became a womaniser because of my football talent – Rev. Osei Kofi

“The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. I am a Christian, and through football, I became a pastor. So, it is the fear of God that is in me, because there were many things I was doing while playing football, but I have stopped. It’s not just Christianity, but it’s the reason I am still strong at age 84,” the Asante Kotoko legend told Joy News.

“In those days, we were not professionals but amateurs, so, as for women, I had many at that time. It was my talent that got me the women. If I didn’t go out, they would come. I am telling you the truth,” he added.

After an encounter with Christ, he changed his lifestyle and now focuses on his pastoral work. The legendary footballer now has twelve children and a loving family.

Rev Osei Kofi was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunis, leading to Ghana winning the tournament for a second time.

Pulse Ghana