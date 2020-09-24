The former Ghana coached has been married with Angela for years and the couple are blessed with three ladies namely Mary Pearl, Audrey, and Peggy Appiah.

Kwesi Appiah has said he was introduced to his better half by the wife of former Asante Kotoko skipper Papa Arko.

Appiah in an interview with Starr FM's Betty Yawson, said: “I met my wife through a friend who was by then playing for Kotoko.”

"Me I can't rap a girl oh. I had a friend who used to play for Kotoko. He is called Papa Arkoh, the captain of the team during my time."

"Papa Arkoh's wife introduced Angela to me and when she came, she was very beautiful and that’s how everything started."

"Papa Arkoh was the betweener for me because the wife was shy of me and couldn't talk to me," James Kwasi Appiah concluded.

Papa Arko was the captain of the Asante Kotoko CAF Champions League winning team of 1983- edged Al Ahly to win their second continental title.