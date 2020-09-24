Ghana got the goals through Stephen Sarfo who bagged a brace, Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbinah.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari, ex-beauty queen Menaye Donkor welcome second child

Maxwell Konadu's charges avenged their defeat to Nigeria in the group stage.

The Black Stars B scored a goal in the first half of the game through Stephen Sarfo, before they added three in the second half to make it 4-0 via Vincent Atingah, Sarfo and Winful Cobbinah, but Rabui Ali registered the consolation for Nigeria.

The first half of the game was a close contest and they two had a fair share of the ball possession.

The best opportunity of the day fell the way of Ali Rabui but hit thunderbolt was blocked by Vincent Atingah.

Nigeria afterwards had two other chances but the Ghanaian defenders did so well to defend gallantly and denied their opponents from the hitting the ball at the back of the net.

Black Stars B also had their own share of the opportunities- Isaac Twum’s shot was saved by the goal Edzenwa.

It was in the course of the ding dong affair between the sides that Stephen Sarfo in front of two defenders of the Super Green Eagles B managed to hit the ball in a world-class fashion beyond the reach of the goalie for the opener in the 36th minute.