Menaye Donkor announced the good news in an interview with GHOne TV after she accepted congratulations from the host of the show.

“I did not intentionally hide it. But i think this time around, i just wanted to enjoy my family. I wanted a peace of mind,” she said.

“Sometimes when you post the maternity pictures, there is that kind of pressure and I was not in the frame of mind for any of that,” she added.

Sulley Muntari and Manaye Donkor have a son called Jamil, who is five years old.

The ex-Inter Milan midfielder and the CEO of Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant have established themselves as one of the most cherished Ghanaian celebrity couple

Watch the interview below…