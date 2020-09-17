The Ghana defender played the full throttle as Metz lost against Paris Saint Germain over the weekend in the French Ligue 1.

Despite, Metz suffering a 1-0 defeat against the Ligue 1 champions, John Boye earned the plaudits of the football fraternity after his stunning performance.

John Boye after the game had 28 touches, made 8 clearances, 3 interceptions, 3 aerial duels won, 1 ground duel won and 1 shot blocked.

He marked out Neymar and gave the likes of Angel Di Maria, torrid time.

One of the most outstanding defensive moves, John Boye made was to outsprint Angel Di Maria who had taken the lead to prevent him from deepening the wounds of Metz in the game.

The Maroons have lost all their three games since returning to the French Ligue 1

The 33-year-old is yet to earn Black Stars call-up after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It appears John Boye who has represented Ghana in every AFCON since 2012 still has some football in him and many believe Coach CK Akonnor might reconsider his decision to give the Metz defender a second chance in the shirt of the national team.